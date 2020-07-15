Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Arsenal in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions will make the trip to Arsenal looking to extend their recent unbeaten run in fixtures against the north London side.

Liverpool FC haven’t lost in nine meetings with Arsenal and the Reds have tended to win by big margins during Jurgen Klopp’s four-and-a-half years in charge.

The Reds can still finish with the most Premier League victories and the highest points tally since the division’s inception but Liverpool FC must win their last three fixtures.

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon after Jay Rodriguez cancelled out Andy Robertson’s first-half header.

Arsenal saw their four-game winning run come to an end following a 2-1 loss to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to secure a comfortable 3-1 win against Mikel Arteta’s side at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

“Arsenal should have gone on to win the game against Tottenham – they had better shape and they were creating much more. But they got lazy in the second half, and it was the same old story,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Arsenal had plenty of the ball, but then Sead Kolasinac makes a mistake, Shkodran Mustafi makes two or three. On a positive note though, Arsenal look like they have goals in them.

“This Liverpool team are still 10-15 yards off the Premier League champions they are. They will pop it about against a weak defensive side.

“Arsenal’s shape has improved, but their defenders have not, and that could come back to haunt them again.”

Arsenal haven’t beaten Liverpool FC since a 4-1 victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side in the Premier League back in April 2015 before Klopp took charge five months later.

The Gunners have only managed to win one game agains the top six this season, having lost five times and drawn three games with their direct challengers for a European spot.

Arsenal have dropped 15 points from winning positions since Arteta took over the reins in December, including squandered a 1-0 lead in Sunday’s north London derby.

Liverpool FC will be looking to record their 31st Premier League win of the campaign against Arsenal.

The Reds have a good record in the English capital this season, winning all of their games against Chelsea FC, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip