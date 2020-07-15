Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a narrow win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Reds need to win to keep alive their hopes of setting a new Premier League record for the amount of points accumulated in an individual campaign.

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley last weekend after Jay Rodriguez cancelled out Andy Robertson’s first-half header to end the Premier League champions’ 100 per cent record at Anfield in the current campaign.

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners are playing for pride as Mikel Arteta’s side look to avoid finishing below Spurs in the Premier League standings.

The north London side still have a chance of securing a Europa League spot for next season but the Gunners will need to pick up every point available to them.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Arsenal seemed to be heading nicely to a Europa League spot but a draw at home to Leicester followed by a defeat in the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has really put that in doubt,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Liverpool were held at home to Burnley on Saturday to put an end to their hopes of becoming the first team in Premier League history to win all of their home games in a season.

“Nonetheless, Liverpool will be looking to add one or two other records to their list of achievements this season and I think they may just edge this tight encounter, 2-1.”

Liverpool FC are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and an incredible 43 points ahead of Arsenal in ninth place.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Premier League title with seven games to spare, which is a new record for the top flight.

Arsenal haven’t beaten Liverpool FC in their last nine meetings since a 4-1 victory at The Emirates back in April 2015.

The Gunners saw their four-match winning run come to an end against Spurs after Arteta’s side had found some decent momentum.

The north London side will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday night.

