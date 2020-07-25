Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Arsenal to finish their Premier League season on a positive note by claiming a 3-1 win over Watford at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side head into the game looking to respond after their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

As things stand, Mikel Arteta’s men are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table heading into the final round of top-flight fixtures this weekend.

Arsenal’s form as been up-and-down since the return of the Premier League last month, with the Gunners having won two, lost two and drawn one of their last three top-flight games.

The Gunners do still have a chance of lifting a trophy this season after they beat Manchester City 2-0 to reach the FA Cup final last weekend.

And former Gunners star Nicholas is backing Arsenal to warm up for their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea FC with a 3-1 win over Watford on Sunday at The Emirates.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Arsenal looked pretty empty on gas against Aston Villa, but there’s some serious risks Watford are taking in sacking Nigel Pearson and throwing Hayden Mullins in at the deep end. Apart from the goalkeeper, Ben Foster, there’s not really anyone in form.

“For Arsenal, the league emphasis has gone, it’s about being competitive for the FA Cup final.

“I think Mikel Arteta will make a couple of changes, but they’ll want to finish the season well. He’s doing a good job, he’s taken over a mess and is making it better.

“I think they’ll have a response from Tuesday night – Arteta will be telling the players some of them are playing for their futures, others for a place in the FA Cup final line-up.

“I think Watford are seriously in danger of going down, but I think Arsenal will win anyway.”

Arsenal could potentially finish in eighth place in the Premier League table this season if results go their way and they beat the Hornets at The Emirates.

The Gunners will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday 1 August.

