Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Leicester City will end Arsenal’s unbeaten run with a vital win at The Emirates on Tuesday night.

The Gunners have managed to turn around their poor start to the resumption of Premier League football by winning their last four games in all competitions.

Arsenal scored nine times in Premier League victories over Southampton, Norwich City and Wolves to bolster their hopes of securing a spot in the Champions League or Europa League.

The Gunners beat their direct rivals for a European place Wolves at Molineux Stadium at the weekend thanks to goals from Bukayo Sako and Alexandre Lacazette.

Leicester managed to finally end their winless run on Saturday thanks to a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace courtesy of goals from Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Foxes are in third place and nine points ahead of eighth-placed Arsenal with five games remaining ahead of Tuesday night’s clash at The Emirates.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leicester to beat Arsenal to continue their fine record against the Gunners over the past year or so.

“Leicester – and Foxes striker Jamie Vardy – were both back with a bang in their weekend win over Crystal Palace. They were always going to hit form again, it was just a case of how many matches it would take them to find their feet,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Arsenal got a good win at Wolves, thanks to a lovely finish by Bukayo Saka and it was a great game to watch.

“The outcome could have been very different, though, so I don’t feel as if the Gunners are on a charge towards the top four, or anything like that.”

Leicester are looking to win their third successive game against Arsenal for the first time since 1963.

The Foxes were 3-0 winners against Unai Emery’s Arsenal side at the King Power Stadium in April 2019 thanks to goals from Vardy and Youri Tielemans.

Leicester eased to a 2-0 victory over the Gunners at the King Power Stadium again in November as Vardy continued his excellent record against Arsenal before James Maddison doubled the home side’s lead.

The England striker has scored nine goals in nine starts in games against Arsenal.

Vardy is looking to eclipse Harry Kane, Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney, who are the only players to have scored more times against Arsenal than the Leicester star.

Arsenal will make the trip to Tottenham for the north London derby on Sunday.

