Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal and Liverpool FC to settle for a score draw at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Premier League champions appear to have taken their foot off the pedal since getting their hands on the top-flight crown last month.

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon to end their 100 per cent record at Anfield this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have only won two of their five games since being crowned Premier League champions for the first time.

Arsenal have pride to play for after their 2-1 loss to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur left the Gunners trailing their north London neighbours in the Premier League table.

Goals from Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette’s opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson reckons Arsenal will hold Liverpool FC to a draw at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Liverpool had a bit of a hiccup against Burnley on Saturday, which wasn’t a massive surprise,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I know they can still pass 100 points and beat Manchester City’s record, but I don’t think the thought of doing that will be driving their players on.

“Reds boss Jurgen Klopp changed his side a bit against the Clarets, which was good for the youngsters in his squad, but I don’t think we will see Liverpool at their very best here either.

“Against Tottenham, Arsenal did what Arsenal normally do – just when you think they might have turned a corner, they get beaten. They had some moments to forget at the back.

“They will think they got mugged a little but they were just naive defensively and, until they change their personnel, that is the way it is going to be with them all the time.

“I am expecting an open game, though, and I’m going with another draw for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC can still finish with a record points tally in the Premier League – but the Reds need to win their remaining three top-flight games.

The Reds only need to win two of their last three games to set a new Premier League record in terms of the number of victories in an individual campaign.

Klopp’s side will also win the Premier League title by the biggest margin if they end up 19 points or more ahead of Manchester City.

Arsenal can no long mathematically finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side are still playing to secure a spot in next season’s Europa League campaign to ensure some European football at the north London side.

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

