Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Watford

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a comfortable win against Watford at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will be looking to end the 2019-20 Premier League season on a high note by beating relegation candidates Watford in north London.

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night to end their slim hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top six.

Mikel Arteta’s side have endured an inconsistent Premier League campaign under both of their Spanish head coaches.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last weekend thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners booked set up a FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea FC but Arsenal will be eager to build some momentum ahead of their trip to the home of English football.

Watford have conceded seven times in the last two Premier League games following losses to Manchester City and West Ham United.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Watford in their final top-flight fixture of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign on Sunday afternoon.

“Arsenal were hugely disappointing in their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday night and, with qualification to the Europa League via the Premier League no longer an option, their minds will undoubtedly be on the FA Cup final to come,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Watford surprisingly sacked Nigel Pearson as their manager after their 3-1 defeat away at West Ham on Friday and were then walloped by Manchester City in their next game. That ruined their goal difference advantage over their relegation rivals and dropped them back into the relegation zone.

“Suddenly, things look very bleak indeed for the Hornets, and a win is the least they look likely to need if they are to stand any chance of surviving the drop.

“I expect to see a much-improved performance from Arsenal in this one and I’m going for a 2-1 win to Mikel Arteta’s men which will bring an end to Watford’s five year stay in the Premier League.”

Aubameyang will be looking to continue his prolific form against Watford, having netted four times in four Premier League games.

Arsenal have won five of their last six games against Watford to underline their dominance of this fixture against their London rivals.

The Gunners have managed to keep a clean sheet in each of their five victories over the Hornets.

Arteta’s men are set to finish in their lowest Premier League position since 1994-95 season.

The north London side are looking to avoid losing to a team in the bottom three in successive top-flight fixtures for the first time in 27 seasons.

