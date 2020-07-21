Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Arsenal will ease to a 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

The Gunners will be looking to continue their recent momentum after Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium in their last Premier League fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side produced their best performance under the Spanish head coach so far to win 2-0 against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half-time to set up a FA Cup final clash against their bitter London rivals Chelsea FC.

Arsenal still have plenty to play for as the Gunners look to finish ahead of bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table this term.

The Gunners are in tenth place but Arteta’s men can still finish as high as sixth in the Premier League this season if they win their last two games and results go their way.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are three points adrift of Watford in 17th place but the Hornets sacked their manager Nigel Pearson on Sunday.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Arsenal will secure a 2-1 win at Aston Villa to bolster their hopes of finishing in the Europa League qualification spots.

“Aston Villa need a win to give themselves any kind of chance of surviving relegation but the look on the players’ faces after conceding a late equaliser at Everton on Thursday seemed to suggest that they feel the game is up,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Credit to them for earning four points out of six when all looked doomed but that late equaliser really did seem to take the wind right out of their sails.

“Arsenal came from behind to beat Liverpool in their last Premier League outing and have now lost just one of their last six in the league.

“Unfortunately for Villa, the Gunners also need the points if they are to secure a berth in next season’s Europa League and given that the Villains have failed to win against Arsenal at Villa Park in their last 17 Premier League games, going all the way back to 1998. I think it might be another dismal day for the West Midlands outfit on Tuesday.

“I’m going for a 2-1 away win for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.”

Arsenal have won their last seven games against Aston Villa in the Premier League, scoring 23 goals in the process.

However, the Gunners have only managed to win two of their nine games in the Premier League on the road since Arteta took over.

Aston Villa have only managed to record one win at Villa Park since the resumption of the Premier League after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the English top flight to be suspended.

The Gunners were 3-2 winners against Aston Villa in the reverse fixture back in September.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip