Charlie Nicholas predicts Aston Villa v Arsenal

Charlie Nicholas looks ahead to Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 21 July 2020, 12:15 UK
Charlie Nicholas
Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Arsenal to continue their recent good form by claiming a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in their penultimate Premier League game of the season on Tuesday night.

The Gunners head into the game fresh from having booked their place in the FA Cup final thanks to their impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday night at Wembley.

Arsenal will now take on London rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley next month as the Gunners seek their first trophy under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Before that though, the Gunners will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park this week, before their final Premier League game of the season at home to Watford on Sunday.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners over newly-crowned champions Liverpool FC at The Emirates in the Premier League last week.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas has been very impressed by what he has seen from the Gunners in recent games, and he is backing the north London side to claim the three points on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Aston Villa played pretty well at Everton.

“The late Theo Walcott goal was a real slap in the face for them, dropping points so late on.

“They had to change their style and swamp their defence, but they do have issues doing that. They cannot get themselves over the line in back-to-back games.

“It now a game where they have to open up, and that suits Arsenal. They will still make mistakes but their organisation and shape is better.

“Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin can put Arsenal on the front foot, while Dani Ceballos is erratic but is a bag of energy – Villa will have a problem to see how deep they will play and protect.

“Nicolas Pepe has been a bit better, but Buyako Saka could come back in or even Reiss Nelson.

“I do expect Arsenal to win this – they need to go after a Europa League spot still, especially if they lose to Chelsea in the FA Cup final, who should still get a top four spot.

“Arsenal want improvement in the Premier League, and it will be another win for them here.”

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table but a win over Aston Villa would move them into eighth place with one game left to play this season.

