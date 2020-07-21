Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will settle for a point at Aston Villa on Tuesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 21 July 2020, 09:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will settle for a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in their penultimate Premier League game of the season at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

The Gunners produced one of their best performances under Mikel Arteta so far at Wembley on Saturday night after Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester City.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half-time to help the Gunners secure a surprise win against Pep Guardiola’s side at the home of English football.

As well as by winning the FA Cup, Arsenal can still qualify for the Europa League by virtue of their Premier League standing this season – but the Gunners will likely need to win their last two games of the campaign and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Aston Villa are in the relegation zone and three points behind Watford after the Hornets sacked Nigel Pearson on Sunday despite having just two games left to play this term.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to play out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

“I just don’t see Villa getting the points they need to climb out of trouble, even if Watford lose earlier in the evening and keep their escape route open,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Villa really need to try to win this game regardless of how Watford fare against City, and I don’t think that will help them.

“Dean Smith’s side will have to play a little bit open, which is especially dangerous when you are a team that regularly concede goals anyway.

“Arsenal were well organised and disciplined at the back against Liverpool and City, and also managed to create some chances for their talented front players. If they can do that and get enough service to them, they win them games.

“I think Villa will make a fight of this one, because they know how important it is to their season, but I still don’t see them taking three points.”

Arsenal have won 27 of their 49 games against Aston Villa in the Premier League era, including 12 victories at Villa Park.

The Gunners have won their last five Premier League games against the Birmingham side to underline their dominance in this fixture.

Arsenal have scored 17 times during that five-game winning run to make them clear favourites to win at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Aston Villa are looking to beat Arsenal for the first time at Villa Park since 1998, having failed to secure a home win against the north London side in their last 18 meetings in Birmingham.

The Gunners have beaten Premier League champions Liverpool FC and Manchester City in their last two games in all competitions ahead of their trip to Aston Villa.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes reacts to Man United’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Cesc Fabregas salutes ‘fantastic’ Chelsea FC star after win over Man United
Rio Ferdinand
‘Keep him’: Rio Ferdinand tells Man United not to sell 27-year-old
Martin Keown
‘Simply too good’: BBC Sport pundit reacts to Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Man United
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer reacts to Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United ‘close in’ of signing of quality 20-year-old – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer: Time has come for Man United to make this change
Frank Lampard
‘An amazing example’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC star
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho gives verdict on Man United goalkeeper David De Gea
ScoopDragon Football News Network