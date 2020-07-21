Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will settle for a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in their penultimate Premier League game of the season at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

The Gunners produced one of their best performances under Mikel Arteta so far at Wembley on Saturday night after Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester City.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half-time to help the Gunners secure a surprise win against Pep Guardiola’s side at the home of English football.

As well as by winning the FA Cup, Arsenal can still qualify for the Europa League by virtue of their Premier League standing this season – but the Gunners will likely need to win their last two games of the campaign and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Aston Villa are in the relegation zone and three points behind Watford after the Hornets sacked Nigel Pearson on Sunday despite having just two games left to play this term.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to play out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

“I just don’t see Villa getting the points they need to climb out of trouble, even if Watford lose earlier in the evening and keep their escape route open,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Villa really need to try to win this game regardless of how Watford fare against City, and I don’t think that will help them.

“Dean Smith’s side will have to play a little bit open, which is especially dangerous when you are a team that regularly concede goals anyway.

“Arsenal were well organised and disciplined at the back against Liverpool and City, and also managed to create some chances for their talented front players. If they can do that and get enough service to them, they win them games.

“I think Villa will make a fight of this one, because they know how important it is to their season, but I still don’t see them taking three points.”

Arsenal have won 27 of their 49 games against Aston Villa in the Premier League era, including 12 victories at Villa Park.

The Gunners have won their last five Premier League games against the Birmingham side to underline their dominance in this fixture.

Arsenal have scored 17 times during that five-game winning run to make them clear favourites to win at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Aston Villa are looking to beat Arsenal for the first time at Villa Park since 1998, having failed to secure a home win against the north London side in their last 18 meetings in Birmingham.

The Gunners have beaten Premier League champions Liverpool FC and Manchester City in their last two games in all competitions ahead of their trip to Aston Villa.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip