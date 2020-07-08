Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Aston Villa to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Manchester United are preparing to make the trip to Villa Park this week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look to continue their recent good form in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have won their last three games on the spin in the Premier League and they know that a win over Aston Villa this week would move them just one point behind fourth-placed Leicester City with four fixtures left to play.

Manchester United were impressive 5-2 winners over Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend and the Red Devils will be keen to bolster their hopes of Champions League qualification by sealing a win at Villa Park this week.

However, former Arsenal star Nicholas believes that the Red Devils could well drop points at Villa Park on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I have said that the one team who have not faltered has been Man United.

“They should have won at Tottenham but their restart has been full of pace, power, great finishing – Anthony Martial now has 15 in the Premier League.

“Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are scoring again too. The movement is exciting up top, but we know they can be cold too, Martial in particular.

“Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have worked a treat, and so it is going well. Momentum can carry you along nicely, and they have earned that with their performances recently.

“Aston Villa are due a break I think. They played well against Liverpool and should have gone ahead on a couple of occasions but did not take their chances, and could not make the most of their counter-attacks.

“They rely on Jack Grealish, by far their most talented player. John McGinn does not seem to be able to retain the ball, nor is he getting hold of the ball.

“I do think they are due something, and it might be this one where they get something back from it.

“I do not know how I am coming up with two goals for Aston Villa, but there is something in my head saying that the relegation scrap will go right down to the wire.

“If they go and win at West Ham later on and they stay up they will take it all day long, but I have a feeling they may get something from this one.”

Solskjaer’s side have won 15 of their 33 Premier League games this season, scoring 56 goals and conceding 33 times in the top flight so far.

After Thursday’s game, Manchester United will take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night, before they travel to Crystal Palace next week.

Manchester United will then take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday 19 July as they look to set up a final clash against either Arsenal or Manchester City.

