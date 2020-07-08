Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday night

The Sport Review staff
Wednesday 8 July 2020, 06:15 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to edge past Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday night.

The Red Devils have been one of the Premier League’s form teams since the return of top-flight action following the enforced break due the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United have earned 10 points from their four Premier League fixtures to keep the pressure on Leicester City and Chelsea FC in third and fourth respectively.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 5-2 winners against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday thanks to goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Aston Villa produced a resilient performance at Liverpool FC before the newly-crowned Premier League champions made the breakthrough in the final quarter of the match thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones at Anfield.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to secure three points against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday night.

“Aston Villa actually played well at Anfield on Sunday early evening but came away with nothing for their efforts,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They are now without a win in ten games and things don’t get any easier as far as their fixtures are concerned.

“Next up is the visit of Manchester United who are in scintillating form at present as they extended their unbeaten run to 16 games with a 5-2 stroll against Bournemouth at the weekend.

“United have won eleven of the last 13 Premier League meetings between these two sides and I can’t see beyond another stroll in the park for the Red Devils.”

Manchester United have beaten Sheffield United, Norwich City, Brighton and Bournemouth since their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur back in mid-June.

The Red Devils will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final later this month after their 2-1 quarter-final victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road last month.

Solskjaer’s side were held to a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford back in December after Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings scored agains the Red Devils.

Manchester United have traditionally dominated this fixture, having won 34 of their previous 49 meetings in the Premier League.

In fact, Aston Villa have only managed to win one of their last 41 Premier League games against Manchester United.

Manchester United will host Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday before the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace later next week.

