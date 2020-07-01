‘Supremely talented’: Gary Lineker hails Man United star after 3-0 win at Brighton

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker described Mason Greenwood as a “supremely talented” footballer after the teenager’s goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old started his second successive Premier League game for Manchester United’s trip to the south coast to take on the Seagulls.

Greenwood broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with a brilliant goal after the England Under-21 international’s meandering run was followed by a sharp finish.

The Manchester United teenager has now scored six times in the Premier League despite having made just six starts in the English top flight in the 2019-20 campaign.

January signing Bruno Fernandes continued his fine form with a goal 17 minutes before half-time to give Manchester United a cushion before Greenwood teed up the Portuguese midfielder for his second of the game.

Former England striker Lineker was quick to take to Twitter to lavish praise on the Manchester United forward after his clinical finish at the Amex Stadium.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Cracking goal from @masongreenwood, another supremely talented young English footballer. Exciting times.”

The Match Of The Day host was criticised for overhyping the Manchester United talent, but Lineker defended his initial post on the social media platform.

Lineker added: “Seems on social media that if you say anything positive about a young footballer, however obvious it is, you get this rubbish. Only abuse and negativity is welcomed by many. Tripe tripe haha.”

Greenwood has scored 12 times in all competitions in his breakthrough season at Manchester United under Solskjaer.

The Manchester United number 26 has made 43 appearances in his fledgling Red Devils career so far.

Grenwood will be hoping to retain his spot in the Manchester United starting XI for the visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Solskjaer’s side will travel to Aston Villa in their next away fixture at Villa Park on Thursday next week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip