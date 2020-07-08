Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Premier League champions Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Reds will be looking to rekindle their best form after the newly-crowned champions limped to a 2-0 victory over relegation strugglers Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones helped the Reds to secure an unconvincing win to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to rivals Manchester City last week.

Liverpool FC still have plenty to play for this season as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to eclipse Manchester City’s record number of wins (32) and record points tally (100).

Brighton can cement their place in the Premier League for another season with a win against Liverpool FC given that the Seagulls are nine points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas believes Liverpool FC will edge to a 2-1 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Brighton are just about there. You look at the 27-point mark with Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and then Watford on 28. Brighton will be after one more win, but I would say one point could be enough unofficially,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool were poor against Villa. I understand it is hard to get motivated when the job is already done, and there is no crowd to inspire them either. They have just won their first Premier League ever and have been such heroes.

“Do they think the records are important? I think Jurgen Klopp is tempted to play a few youngsters through the week. Some players look tired, like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson who look knackered.

“Mentally, it is the demands of everything that gets you there. Sometimes the crowd can carry you along, but I think they may make a few changes.

“Mohamed Salah looks out of sorts, but Roberto Firmino makes such a difference when he plays. I still think they will be good enough to take home the points if Klopp does make the changes.”

Liverpool FC have never lost a top-flight game at Brighton in six meetings, underlining their dominance of this particular fixture.

The Reds have emerged victorious in their last eight games against the Seagulls in all competitions.

Although the Premier League champions have dominated this fixture, Brighton have restricted Liverpool FC to victories by one-goal margins in their last three meetings.

Liverpool FC haven’t dropped points in the Premier League at Anfield this season and Jurgen Klopp’s side have the best away record in the English top flight.

Having said that, the Premier League champions have failed to score an away goal in seven hours and 42 minutes in all competitions.

Liverpool FC will be hoping to find the net against Brighton to avoid their worst away run since 1992.

