Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League clash on Wednesday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to continue their push to beat Manchester City’s record points tally of 100 set two years ago.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC side were crowned Premier League champions for the first time last month and they bounced back from their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Liverpool FC still have the possibility of amassing a total of 104 points if they win their remaining five games in the Premier League.

And former Reds defender Lawrenson is backing the Merseyside outfit to claim all three points when they take on the Seagulls away from home in midweek.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Liverpool were short of their best against Aston Villa on Sunday – I know Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made changes, but their passing wasn’t great.

“It wasn’t until Klopp made three changes on the hour mark that Liverpool started playing, and I’m sure Brighton – who are now absolutely safe from relegation by the way – will try to make things difficult again for them here.

“But the Reds always seem to win at Brighton – they have collected three points on each of their two visits here in the Premier League, so am going for another Liverpool win.”

Liverpool FC have been the standout team in the Premier League this season, with Klopp’s men having won all but four of their games in the top flight this term.

The Reds have scored 72 goals and have conceded just 25 in what has been a remarkable campaign from the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC will take on Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United in their remaining Premier League games after Wednesday’s trip to the south coast as they bid to finish the campaign with a positive run of form.

