Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Brighton on Wednesday night to continue their bid to set a new Premier League record points tally this season.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday to restore some much-needed pride by winning their first league games as the new champions.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones in the second half helped Liverpool FC to forget about their humiliating 4-0 loss to title rivals Manchester City last week.

The Reds have 89 points with five games left to play as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to surpass Manchester City’s record points tally of 100, which they accrued in 2017-18.

Liverpool FC have a number of records that the title holders can still set in the current Premier League campaign to ensure that the Reds will provide Brighton with a stern test.

Brighton lost 3-0 to Manchester United last week before a narrow 1-0 win against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Premier League champions to record their 30th win of the top-flight campaign at Brighton on Wednesday night.

“Liverpool continue to look fully motivated in their efforts to break one or two other records in addition to winning the Premier League and the really concerning stat for Brighton fans is that their team have played Liverpool five times in the Premier League and have lost all five, scoring just two goals and conceding thirteen,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I fancy another difficult day for Brighton and ultimately a 2-1 loss for the Seagulls.”

Liverpool FC were crowned Premier League champions for the first time last month after Chelsea FC ended Manchester City’s resistance with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds can finish with the biggest lead at the top of the table if they can finish 20 points or more ahead of Manchester City in the 2019-20 campaign.

Liverpool FC need three more victories to ensure they match Manchester City’s 32 victories in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Premier League campaigns.

The Reds will host Burnley at Anfield on Saturday before Liverpool FC finish their Premier League campaign with games against Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

