‘Quality’: Ashley Cole heaps praise on 21-year-old Chelsea FC star after Palace win

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Ashley Cole praised Christian Pulisic for his “quality” performances after the American forward scored in their 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

The United States international continued his excellent form since the return of Premier League football following the enforced three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pulisic scored against Aston Villa and Manchester City last month before the 21-year-old drew a blank against Leicester City, West Ham United and Watford in their last three games.

But the American playmaker scored Chelsea FC’s second goal in a five-goal thriller at Selhurst Park after Pulisic produced great footwork and a clinical finish in the 27th minute.

Pulisic’s goal was his eighth of the Premier League season to help the Chelsea FC midfielder to continue to make his mark in English football following his transfer last summer.

Former Chelsea FC defender Cole praised Pulisic for his fearless performances in the Blues midfield after the American left his mark in a 3-2 win at Palace.

“He brings quality to Chelsea,” Cole told Sky Sports.

“He has so much confidence. He is going at players without fear. It’s a great finish to take it from his right foot to his left foot.”

Meanwhile, former QPR and Manchester City star Rodney Marsh took to Twitter to praise Pulisic for his display.

“Pulisic is having one of those purple patches where he goes past defenders like cones,” Marsh wrote on Twitter.

Chelsea FC broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Willian capitalised on Gary Cahill’s unfortunate injury to tee up Olivier Giroud, who scored the opener.

Pulisic doubled the away side’s lead to put Chelsea FC in control of the London derby inside 27 minutes.

However, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha netted a sumptuous goal from outside the area to halve Chelsea FC’s deficit 11 minutes before half-time.

The Eagles put Chelsea FC under pressure in the second half before substitute Tammy Abraham netted a fine goal on the counter-attack to restore the visitors’ two-goal cushion.

However, Palace made it 3-2 thanks to Christian Benteke’s goal less than 60 seconds after Abraham found the net to ensure a nervous final 18 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea FC will make the difficult trip to Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

