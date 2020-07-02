Gary Neville names two Chelsea FC stars responsible for 3-2 loss at West Ham

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville slammed Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger for costing Chelsea FC a point after Andriy Yarmolenko netted an added-time winner for West Ham to seal a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

West Ham had a goal disallowed in the 36th minute when VAR ruled that Michail Antonio’s head was in an offside position despite the forward being stricken on the ground.

Chelsea FC compounded the home side’s misery just minutes later when Willian scored from the penalty spot after Christian Pulisic was brought down in the area.

However, the Hammers showed character to bounce back thanks to Tomas Soucek in added time at the end of the first half when the West Ham defender managed to equalise for David Moyes’ side from a set-piece.

West Ham continued their resurgence in the second half when Antonio edged the Hammers into a slender lead with a close-range finish in the 51st minute.

But Willian scored his second goal of the game from a free-kick to level for Chelsea FC as Frank Lampard’s side looked to kick on and secure three points.

However, it was the Hammers who emerged victorious when Yarmolenko managed to beat Rudiger and finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga with a left-footed finish.

The Ukraine international showed pace to leave Alonso in his wake before Rudiger allowed Yarlomenko to cut in on his preferred left foot and the Hammers winger slotted past Kepa.

Sky Sports pundit Neville was quick to slam Alonso and Rudiger for their poor defending after Yarlomenko’s dramatic winner in Wednesday night’s London derby.

“Rudiger showed a lack of knowledge and a lack of intelligence [for Yarlomenko’s winner],” Neville said during his commentary on Sky Sports. “He has to keep Yarlomenko off his left foot. [His defending] leaves Kepa with no chance.”

Neville added: “What are you doing Marcos Alonso? There’s his running back speed. It has cost Chelsea the game.

“It’s poor defending from Rudiger. Alonso was level with Yarlomenko and he doesn’t bother [to run back]. You should run back as fast as you can when your team lose the ball. You learn that at the age of six.”

Chelsea FC are only two points ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League after the Red Devils were 3-0 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion last night.

Manchester United could move ahead of Chelsea FC for a couple of hours if the Red Devils beat Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon before the Blues take on Watford in the day’s late kick-off.

Leicester’s position in the top four appears in doubt after Brendan Rodgers’ side lost 2-1 to Everton on Wednesday evening to extend their winless run to three games.

Just three points separates third-placed Leicester and sixth-placed Wolves in what promises to be an enthralling end to the top-four race.

Frank Lampard’s side will take on their top-four rivals in the FA Cup semi-final later this month after their 1-0 win at Leicester City at the weekend.

