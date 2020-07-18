Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping both Chelsea FC and Manchester United to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season by edging out Leicester City.

Manchester United boosted their hopes of securing a spot in the Champions League for next season by claiming a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday night thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

That result left the Red Devils in fifth place in the table and level on points with fourth-placed Leicester City, who remain ahead of Manchester United thanks to their superior goal difference.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, were 1-0 winners over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night thanks to Olivier Giroud’s goal, with Frank Lampard’s men now third in the table heading into the final two games of the season.

The stage is now set for an enthralling end to the Premier League campaign and the race for Champions League qualification.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson feels that it will be Chelsea FC and Manchester United who secure their spots in the top four this term.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I’m backing United and Chelsea to edge out Leicester and both finish in the top four in the league.”

One of the key games in the top-four race will be Manchester United’s clash away to Leicester City on the final day of the campaign on Sunday 26 July.

Before that, the Red Devils will host West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, will complete their Premier League campaign with games against Liverpool FC and Wolves.

