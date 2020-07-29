Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC and Manchester United have been handed a possible boost in the race to sign Ben Chilwell after Leicester City failed to qualify for the Champions League, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Leicester could struggle to convince the 23-year-old to remain at the King Power Stadium after the Foxes finished in fifth spot in the Premier League table.

The same article states that Chilwell wants to play in the Champions League next season to underline his credentials for the starting spot at left-back in the England team ahead of next summer’s European championship.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United would pay the Leicester defender more than his current wages at the King Power Stadium if Chilwell moves to Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford this summer.

Having said that, the Sun also reports that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is confident that the Foxes can retain the services of Chilwell for another season.

Chilwell scored three times and made three assists in 27 games in the Premier League this season to help Leicester finish in fifth spot in the table.

The England full-back netted four times in 123 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since Chilwell broke into the Leicester team in 2016.

Leicester lost 2-0 to Manchester United in their final Premier League game of the 2019-20 season following goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

The Foxes finished four points adrift of Chelsea FC and Manchester United n the race to secure a top-four spot.

Chilwell has established himself in the England team under Gareth Southgate after the full-back made 11 appearances in the past two years for the Three Lions.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip