Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Chelsea FC and Manchester United will have to pay £109 to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign the Slovenia international from Atletico Madrid in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Oblak is unsettled at Atletico to give both Chelsea FC and Manchester United encouragement in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

According to the same story, the Atletico goalkeeper is eager to embrace a new challenge in the Premier League after the Spanish side’s recent struggles under sporting director Andrea Barta.

The report goes on to add that Oblak is aware of interest from Chelsea FC but the Slovenian shot-stopper believes that Manchester United will look to rival the Blues for his signature.

However, the Daily Mail claim that Atletico won’t sell Oblak for less than £109m in the summer transfer window to surpass the £73m that Chelsea FC paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018.

The media outlet claim that the Blues would like to use Kepa in a makeweight in a deal for Oblak to reduce the money that would be required to secure the goalkeeper’s signature.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea made two mistakes in their 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday to continue his inconsistent performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Kepa was criticised for his performance in Chelsea FC’s 5-3 loss to Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night after the Spaniard was dropped by Lampard earlier this term.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, while Chelsea FC will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final game of the Premier League campaign.

