Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has praised Olivier Giroud for producing some “phenomenal” form for Chelsea FC since the return of top-flight football in England.

The 33-year-old Giroud has made some key contributions for Frank Lampard’s men over the last few weeks, with the French forward having scored in the recent victories over Watford and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Giroud has made five appearances in the Premier League for the Blues since the return of football in England after the coronavirus pandemic, and the France international has now netted five goals in the top flight this season.

The former Arsenal star has started both of Chelsea FC’s most recent Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Watford.

And after Abraham came off the bench to score for the Blues in their 3-2 win over Palace this week, the England striker was quick to praise Giroud for his recent good form.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, Abraham said: “Olivier Giroud has been phenomenal for us since we’ve come back and all credit to him.

“He had to be patient when it was my turn and vice versa. So for me it’s just about helping the team as much as possible when I’m out there and doing my thing.”

Abraham added: “It’s been a while [since his last goal]. I’ve been out with a few injuries here and there which is annoying for me, but it’s good to be back.

“It’s nice to be scoring again and hopefully from here I can keep getting more and keep getting three points.”

Abraham has scored 16 goals and made four assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC this season.

Both Abraham and Giroud will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Blues will then host Norwich City at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday night, before they turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final clash against rivals Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

