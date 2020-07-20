Alan Shearer reacts to Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Man United

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer praised Chelsea FC for their solid performance after the Blues claimed a 3-1 win over Manchester United to book their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday evening.

The Blues were the better team for most of the game as Frank Lampard’s men outwitted the Red Devils to secure their spot in next month’s final against Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud scored the opener at the near post deep into first-half stoppage time, before Mason Mount’s shot beat David De Gea in the first minute of the second half, with the Red Devils goalkeeper arguably at fault for both goals.

Harry Maguire’s own goal in the 74th minute then put Chelsea FC in further control, before Bruno Fernandes netted a consolation goal from the penalty spot late on.

Chelsea FC were worthy winners and they will now face local rivals Arsenal in the final for the third time in their history at Wembley on 1 August.

And England legend Shearer was under no illusions that the west London side deserved their win.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Shearer said: “Well done to the Chelsea players and well done to Frank Lampard. He changed the system and they looked far more comfortable in it than Manchester United.

“They were much the better team from start to finish. They thoroughly deserved it.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea FC left-back Ashley Cole felt that Mount was the standout player for the Blues.

Cole said on BBC One: “I think Chelsea worked harder than Man United all over the pitch.

“They pressed with intensity and I think Mason Mount was the man of the match.

“Mason Mount has got that energy and enthusiasm to get at defenders. He gambled for his goal and Manchester United will be disappointed they didn’t stop that.”

Chelsea FC will now turn their attentions to Premier League affairs and their trip to Liverpool FC on Wednesday night, before they take on Wolves on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in their final game of the season.

The Blues are currently in third place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first season in charge.

