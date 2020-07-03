Ashley Cole makes claim about incoming Chelsea FC signing

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Ashley Cole is hopeful that Chelsea FC’s signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig will help to bring out the best of Tammy Abraham next season.

Chelsea FC have secured a deal to land Werner this summer after months of speculation about the talented German attacker’s future at the club.

Werner has been in superb form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 34 goals and making 10 assists in all competitions for the German side.

The 24-year-old will arrive at Chelsea FC this summer ahead of the new campaign, and he is set to bring some more competition to the table within Frank Lampard’s side.

Former Chelsea FC and Arsenal left-back Cole believes that Werner’s arrival at Stamford Bridge will help to bring the best out of Abraham next season thanks to the increased levels of competition for a starting spot.

Asked whether Chelsea FC’s signing of Werner will motivate Abraham and improve him as a player, Cole told Sky Sports on Wednesday night: “I hope so.

“To have competition is healthy and they [Chelsea FC] won’t be so reliant on Tammy and [Olivier] Giroud now.

“I’ve never been in that position but when you get top players in, you learn from them. That’s important.

“He will develop and get better and have a little more hunger to play. I don’t think it will harm him. Hopefully it will make him a better player.”

Abraham, 22, has scored 13 goals and made three assists in the Premier League for Lampard’s men so far this season.

He was unable to prevent the west London side from slumping to a disappointing 3-2 defeat by West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Watford at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are aiming to finish in the top four in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

