Michael Ballack believes that Timo Werner made the right decision to move to Chelsea FC and not Liverpool FC this summer.

The west London side announced that they had agreed a deal to bring the talented German forward to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last month as Frank Lampard opted to bolster his attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

Werner has been in superb form for Leipzig this season, having scored 34 goals and made 10 assists in all competitions this term.

The 24-year-old had been touted as a possible target for Liverpool FC before his move to Chelsea FC was confirmed back in June.

And former Chelsea FC star Ballack feels that his compatriot has made the right decision to move to Stamford Bridge because the Blues have an exciting future ahead of them under Lampard.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ballack said: “Chelsea are building a young team, a new team, with a young coach. It is a great project to be part of, given how young Timo is.

“To be the main striker, at a huge club like Chelsea, is the best place for him. He can have a much bigger impact than he could at Liverpool.

“Although Liverpool and Man City’s squad is much stronger than everyone else’s right now, Chelsea are starting to create a really competitive team.

“It will take time, and Timo is just part of that journey. You need the depth, but in Timo and Hakim Ziyech Chelsea have the start of a squad able to challenge for titles again.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to face Crystal Palace.

After that, the Blues will take on Sheffield United and Norwich in the Premier League, before turning their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United on Sunday 19 July.

