Cesc Fabregas singled out Olivier Giroud for special praise after the striker helped to fire Chelsea FC into the FA Cup final thanks to a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

After a slow-paced first half in which Chelsea FC had the better opportunities, Giroud gave the Blues the lead in the 11th minute of first-half stoppage time.

The French striker tapped home from close range at the near post after having being found by Cesar Azpilicueta’s good cross.

Mason Mount then made it 2-0 to Chelsea FC when he fired home a low shot in the 46th minute, with David De Gea clearly at fault.

Chelsea FC then made the victory secure in the 74th minute when Harry Maguire’s own-goal beat De Gea, before Bruno Fernandes netted a consolation goal from the penalty spot late on.

Giroud has been in fine form for Chelsea FC in recent games since the return of the Premier League last month.

The 33-year-old forward has now scored seven goals in all competitions this season and he has netted four times in his last five games.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Fabregas – who played alongside the striker for one year at Stamford Bridge – took to social media after Giroud handed the Blues the lead to praise the striker for his “fantastic” mentality.

Posting on Twitter after Giroud’s goal, Fabregas said: “Oli is one of the best making these little runs to the first post to score goals. Aguero another one. Fantastic mentality 👏🏻.”

Giroud will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a trip to Liverpool FC.

The west London side will then take on Wolves in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

