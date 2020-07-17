Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC need to sign a centre-half and a left-back in the forthcoming summer transfer window, according to Craig Burley.

The west London side have already been busy in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having wrapped up deals to land both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner so far.

Chelsea FC are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Frank Lampard considers adding further players to his squad ahead of his second season in charge.

The Blues remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish this season, with Chelsea FC currently third in the Premier League table with two games left to play as they chase Champions League qualification.

However, ESPN pundit Burley feels that Chelsea FC’s obvious defensive weaknesses need addressing ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Burley said: “What they’ve done is they’ve gone out and bought attacking players so far.

“But I think we can see the centre-half position and certainly the left-back position needs addressing.

“Although [Marcos] Alonso does some good things going forward, he has generally operated better as a wing-back.

“So yeah I think there are some huge concerns there in that position, as well as the goalkeeper who clearly was untested today [against Norwich] but there has been animosity between the goalkeeper and the coaching staff, we know that from the last six months or so.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday afternoon as they look to keep alive their hopes of ending the season with a trophy.

After that, the Blues will complete their Premier League campaign with games against Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they aim to secure their spot in the top four and the Champions League for next season.

