Cesc Fabregas took to social media to heap praise on Mason Mount after the midfielder’s performance in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday night.

The Blues headed into the game looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 3-2 loss to West Ham United last week.

Mount was in good form for the Blues and he was involved in the opener, when he fired a low pass to Ross Barkley, who in turn fed Olivier Giroud – and the French forward fired home an accurate finish in the 28th minute.

Chelsea FC then went 2-0 up just before half-time when Willian confidently dispatched his penalty in the 43rd minute at Stamford Bridge.

Barkley then made the points secure when he fired home from close range in the box in the 92nd minute.

Frank Lampard’s side secured the three points to haul themselves back above Manchester United and into fourth place in the Premier League table with five games left to play.

Former Chelsea FC star Fabregas was watching the game on TV and he was clearly impressed by Mount’s performance in the opening exchanges.

Posting on Twitter during the first half, Fabregas wrote: “It’s all Mason Mount here.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC defender Jamie Redknapp also singled out Mount for special praise at half-time.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “Mason Mount’s pace of pass… The pace [of pass] for the goal and a couple of times when he slid balls through the midfield… it’s so hard to play against.”

Mount has scored six goals and made four assists in 33 Premier League games this season in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the 21-year-old at Chelsea FC.

