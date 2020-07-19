Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Hakim Ziyech

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Hakim Ziyech has been settling into life at Chelsea FC “very well” following his transfer from Ajax this summer.

The Blues wrapped up a deal to sign the Morocco international earlier in the year as Lampard began his summer spending in advance.

Ziyech has now linked up with his new team-mates at Cobham as he starts his preparations for next season, as he is ineligible to play for the Blues until next term.

The 27-year-old’s arrival at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground has allowed Lampard to get his first look at Ziyech as he prepares to introduce him into his team for next season.

And Lampard has now revealed that he has been very happy with the way that the former Ajax man has started life at Cobham.

Asked how Ziyech has been settling in, Lampard told a news conference on Friday: “Yeah Hakim has been here for the week, trained a couple of days on his own and then he’s integrated a bit with the team.

“So, [he’s settled in] very well. The lads have welcomed him very well.

“He’s settled in, chatting and forming those new relationships in the early stages.

“And more importantly for him, he’s getting himself fit. Nice to take a bit part in training and then also get some physical work because he hasn’t trained or played for quite a while.”

Ziyech was in good form for Ajax this season, scoring six goals and making 12 assists in the Dutch league before the campaign was abandoned due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will then take on Liverpool FC and Wolves in their remaining two Premier League games as they look to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are third in the Premier League table and a point ahead of both Leicester City and Manchester United.

