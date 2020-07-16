Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has suggested that Chelsea FC need to make some defensive signings this summer if they are to be able to challenge for the title next season.

The west London side have already been busy in the summer transfer market, with the Blues having wrapped up deals for the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech as Frank Lampard wasted no time in adding to his attacking line-up.

The Blues were barred from making any signings in the summer transfer window last year and they are likely to want to further add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Hasselbaink believes that Chelsea FC’s defensive vulnerabilities have been put on display in recent games and he feels that the Blues need to add some more signings to their squad ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hasselbaink said: “If you look at the team Frank has, with what he has got, he’s done brilliant.

“If you analyse them very, very well they are in the top four but they have had 49 goals against them – that is way too much.

“If you want to compete with the big boys that [defensive record] has to get better significantly.

“If you asked him [Lampard] that’s the department that he is really disappointed about. If you see the type of goals that are going in they are easy to defend.

“They’re goals that you should defend if you are in the top four or if you are going for the league, those type of goals you should know how to easily deal with.”

Hasselbaink continued: “I think they have to improve in the squad.

“Last year they couldn’t get new talent in which has helped the younger ones but to make the younger ones better you have to improve the squad with really god players. players who are better [than those that are already there].”

Chelsea FC gave their hopes of finishing in the top four this season a big boost on Tuesday night when they sealed a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge thanks to Olivier Giroud’s first-half goal.

The Blues are in FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Manchester United in the semi-finals at Wembley.

Chelsea FC will then complete their Premier League season with games against Liverpool FC and Wolves.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip