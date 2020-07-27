Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jamie Redknapp admitted that the future is looking bright for Chelsea FC after they sealed a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side sealed a 2-0 win over Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in their final game of the season to clinch a top-four spot and book their place in the Champions League for next season.

Goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud handed Lampard’s side a crucial victory and secured their spot in Europe’s elite club competition for next season.

Lampard has earned lots of praise for the impact he has had since taking over at Chelsea FC last summer following Maurizio Sarri’s departure.

The former England midfielder has placed his faith in young players throughout the campaign, and the Blues are also in with a chance of winning the FA Cup when they take on Arsenal in the final on Saturday.

Ex-Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Lampard following his appointment at the club last summer.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s win over Wolves, Lampard said: “He came back here as a hero, as the greatest player they ever had.

“He must have been a little bit nervous about the expectations and to a certain extent he had everything to lose. But he’s proved already that he’s the real deal as a manager.

“He’s giving young players an opportunity, he had a transfer embargo and they lost their best player in Eden Hazard and it hasn’t bother him at all.

“They’ve played really good football and have the FA Cup final to look forward to as well next weekend.

“It’s been a brilliant, brilliant debut season for him at Chelsea. [Timo] Werner is coming in and there’s talk about [Kai] Havertz and one or two others.

“They’ve got to try and bridge that gap with Man City and Liverpool, which obviously won’t be easy.

“But all Chelsea fans will be loving what they’re seeing right now because it’s really exciting times for the club.”

Chelsea FC will take on London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday as they look to win their first major trophy under Lampard.

