Chelsea FC are looking at a potential deal to sign John Stones from Manchester City this summer, according to reports.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the west London side are considering making a move to land the 26-year-old defender this summer as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his back-line ahead of next season.

The same story says that the west London side have discussed Stones as a potential target internally and he remains on their list of targets for the summer transfer window.

The defender has endured a difficult season at Manchester City and he has slipped down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

In total, Stones has made just 12 starts in the Premier League this season and has only started two games since the return of top-flight football last month.

Stones has two years remaining on his contract at Manchester City and the same article claims that the forthcoming summer transfer window represents the last major chance to recoup much of the £47.5m fee paid in 2016 to Everton.

The story also suggests that there is likely to be strong interest in Stones from other Premier League clubs this summer, including the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Chelsea FC have already been active in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having wrapped up deals for attackers Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

The west London side are now focusing on their Premier League showdown with Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the season.

Chelsea FC know that they will secure a spot in next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish if they win or draw against the visitors in west London.

The Blues will then take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 1 August as they chase their first major trophy under Lampard.

