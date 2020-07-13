Glen Johnson predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish

Glen Johnson backs both Chelsea FC and Man United to finish in the Premier League's top four this season

The Sport Review staff
Monday 13 July 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Glen Johnson is backing both Chelsea FC and Manchester United to finish in the Premier League’s top four and secure Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea FC suffered a major blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four on Saturday night when they lost 3-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

That result means that Manchester United can move above the Blues in the Premier League table if they manage to beat Southampton at Old Trafford in their Premier League clash on Monday night.

Leicester City are also firmly in the race for a top-four finish this term, but former Chelsea FC defender Johnson feels that the Blues and Manchester United are poised to book their places in the Champions League for next season.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mirror, Johnson said: “I think it will be Chelsea and United

“It would have been a different answer if you’d asked me six weeks ago but I just think United the way they’ve found some form, they’re blowing teams away.

“They’re probably the hottest team right now and I know Leicester have got a couple of tough games, and they play United last game so it could boiling down to that.

“But I think I’d go Chelsea third and United fourth.”

Chelsea FC – who finished third in the table last term – will look to bounce back from their defeat by Sheffield United on on Tuesday night when they host Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

After that, the Blues will turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Manchester United – who ended up sixth last season – will take on Crystal Palace away from home on Thursday night before their crunch FA Cup showdown in north London on Sunday.

