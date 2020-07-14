Journalist: Chelsea FC preparing their first offer to sign Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are lining up their first official bid to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Blues are believed to be interested in a deal to land the 21-year-old attacker this summer as Frank Lampard looks to further bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Italian reporter Schira has now claimed that the Blues are preparing an offer €70m (£62.7m) plus add-ons for the German forward as they look to complete their next transfer deal.

Reporter Schira also revealed that the Blues are considering selling Emerson Palmieri, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Jorginho to finance their transfer plans.

Posting on Twitter, Schira wrote: “#Chelsea preparing 1st offer (€70M + add-ons) for Leverkusen’s Kai #Havertz. To finance this #Blues will raise funds by selling #EmersonPalmieri, #Bakayoko & #Jorginho who #Lampard doesn’t want. Jorginho would like to return to Italy to be reunited with #Sarri at #Juventus. #CFC.”

Havertz has been in good form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, scoring 12 goals and making six assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances for the German side.

Chelsea FC have already been fast movers in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having tied up deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge.

The Blues will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they host Norwich City at Stamford Bridge, before they turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester United on Sunday at Wembley.

