Jurgen Klopp: What I truly think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jurgen Klopp has praised Frank Lampard for the “exceptional” job he has been doing at Chelsea FC since having taken over at Stamford Bridge last summer.

The former England midfielder is approaching the end of his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge after having been appointed as the Blues’ new manager a year ago.

Lampard has placed his faith in youth this season, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James all given chances to shine in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season.

The Blues remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, and they are also scheduled to take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley next month.

Liverpool FC boss Klopp says that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Lampard since he took over at Chelsea FC and he feels that the Blues are set up well for the future under the ex-midfielder.

Speaking in an interview before his Liverpool FC side took on Chelsea FC on Wednesday night, Klopp said: “Frank is doing an exceptional job, not only at Chelsea either – he did really, really well at Derby already.

“[He] faced quite a challenge at Chelsea because I think when you are Chelsea manager… I don’t think anybody expected the title this year from them, but everybody expected them to qualify for the Champions League because that’s what we all need as clubs.

“That’s how it is, and that, in a really, really strong league, is always a challenge. It was for us always and will always be for us, that’s how it is.

“I really think he did brilliantly. He is now in the FA Cup final obviously, which is a big one, and by the way, both managers in the FA Cup final, one of them will win their first major trophy this year so that’s really impressive.

“But Frank knows as well that he has a really good team there on the pitch, that’s a proper team [with] a lot of talent.”

Chelsea FC will complete their Premier League season with a home clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will then take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final on 1 August, before they turn their attentions to the Champions League and the return leg of their last-16 clash against Bayern Munich on 8 August, when Lampard’s men will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

