Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard reserved special praise for Olivier Giroud and the “amazing example” he has set for Chelsea FC’s younger players after the striker helped to fire the Blues into the FA Cup final.

Giroud was on target at the end of the first half in their semi-final showdown with Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday evening to set the Blues on their way towards victory.

Mason Mount then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time, before Harry Maguire’s own goal sealed the result for the west London side, with Bruno Fernandes netting a late consolation for the Red Devils from the penalty spot.

Giroud, 33, has been in good form for Chelsea FC since the return of top-flight football in England last month, and his goal on Sunday at Wembley was his fifth in all competitions since the restart.

Lampard admits that he has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen from the French striker in recent weeks and feels that he has been setting a brilliant example for the younger members of his squad.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said of Giroud: “He sets an amazing example.

“He kept training well, had the most positive attitude possible and he just exudes professionalism.

“I know what he can do, the presence and quality he has.

“We have to make sure we work off and around him but he’s been great and the young players should see in him everything it takes to be a professional.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their showdown with champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The west London side will then complete their Premier League campaign with a trip to Wolves on Sunday as Lampard looks to steer Chelsea FC to Champions League qualification in his first season in charge at the club.

Lampard’s men are currently third in the table with two games left to play as things stand.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip