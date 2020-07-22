Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has refused to be drawn on speculation suggesting that Chelsea FC are keen on a deal to sign Kai Havertz this summer.

The west London side have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having wrapped up deals for both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of next season.

Havertz, 21, is being linked with a possible move to Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with speculation in recent days suggesting that the Blues are closing in on a deal for the youngster.

However, Lampard was giving nothing away when asked directly about Chelsea FC’s reported interest in Havertz in the build-up to the Blues’ clash with Liverpool FC on Wednesday night.

Asked directly about Havertz, Lampard is quoted as saying by Metro: “I’m not talking about Kai Havertz he’s a player of another team I am looking at a game tomorrow that is so huge for this team.

“The last thing I want to do is talk about a player from another team.”

Asked about the prospect of further bolstering Chelsea FC’s forward line this summer, he added: “We will cross that in the summer. The idea of the two players we’ve brought in, of course they are attacking talents and you bring in players like that to improve.

“We know there might be players moving on naturally, players ending contracts and we know it’s something that I feel we’ve spoken about in certain games where we’ve had a lot of possession of the ball and chances created to a high level and we maybe haven’t quite done that.

“I think those two players (Ziyech and Werner) are hopefully going to add to us in that case and then after that what comes in the summer come after the next few huge games for us.”

Havertz has been in good form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, with the young attacker having scored 12 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are now currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in their final game of the campaign as they chase a top-four finish in the top flight.

The west London side will have their first main chance of winning a trophy this season when they take on London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 1 August.

