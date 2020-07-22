Paul Merson: Frank Lampard ‘phenomenal’ at Chelsea FC

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Frank Lampard should be one of the main contenders for manager of the year in the Premier League following his impressive debut campaign with Chelsea FC.

The Blues boss has settled in well to life at Stamford Bridge after having been appointed as the club’s new manager last summer.

Lampard has opted to give youth a chance to shine in the Chelsea FC team this season, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Mason Mount afforded regular opportunities in the first team.

Chelsea FC took a big step towards winning their first major trophy under Lampard when they beat Manchester United 3-1 in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday at Wembley.

The Blues will now take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final next month, and the west London side are also aiming for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Lampard deserves lots of praise for the impact he has had at Stamford Bridge this season following his appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s successor last year.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “I thought Chelsea were outstanding, absolutely brilliant [against Man United on Sunday].

“Chelsea are in the same position as Man United, and they played a strong side. They’ve got to go to Liverpool and play at home to Wolves!

“Frank Lampard knows if he wins the FA Cup, it’s a huge achievement. We spoke about this being a consolidating year for Chelsea, well he’s two games away from the top four and he’s one game from the FA Cup.

“For his first year in the top flight, where he couldn’t buy a player, he should get manager of the year! It’s phenomenal.”

Chelsea FC, who are currently third in the Premier League table, will take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night.

They will then take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday afternoon as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

