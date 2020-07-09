Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has insisted that he has not been surprised by Christian Pulisic’s recent good form for Chelsea FC.

The USA international has been attracting plenty of praise for his performances in recent weeks and he continued his good run when he scored in Chelsea FC’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Pulisic has now scored eight goals and made two assists in his debut season in the Premier League, with the 21-year-old having missed a large portion of the campaign during the winter due to injury problems.

The American playmaker has netted three times since the return of the Premier League last month, and Lampard has admitted that he has been delighted by what he has seen from Pulisic in a Chelsea FC shirt lately.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports after Tuesday night’s game, Lampard said of Pulisic: “He’s got great talent.

“He came here in difficult conditions at the start of the season in terms of not having a break but he’s moved his game on to another level – not just in terms of how he’s going by people but he’s got real end product.

“I didn’t put any limits on him so he’s not surprised me. I knew the talent he had and I wanted to help him when he first got here because of the physical nature of the league. I had to manage him and then unfortunately he had quite a bad injury.

“But the hunger that he has, the quality that he’s showing, and the end product has been the most pleasing aspect. Since the restart, he’s been fantastic.

“You look around at the top attacking talent in the world, they score goals regularly that win games and at the moment he’s doing that, so I’m delighted with him.”

Chelsea FC are currently in third place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

The west London side will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to Sheffield United in the top flight.

The Blues will then play Norwich City away from home in the Premier League next week, before they prepare for their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

