Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight at the way Ross Barkley has been performing for Chelsea FC in recent weeks.

The midfielder scored one goal and made an assist as he played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old has been in good form for the Blues in recent weeks, and he has now scored five goals and made four assists in all competitions for Lampard’s men this season.

Barkley has only started 11 of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League this season but his performances of late have been earning him a more regular starting spot in Lampard’s side.

And Chelsea FC boss Lampard has expressed his delight at the way Barkley has been performing for the west London side as the Blues chase a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “I don’t think it’s a new level for Ross.

“I played against and with Ross, for England, and he’s got great quality. What he’s doing now is playing a very complete role, with his work-rate, recovering and jumping out to defenders from midfield areas, and he always has that goal threat with his technical qualities of right and left foot.

“Ross has been dedicated to the cause in lockdown, in his performances just before lockdown, and I’m delighted with him. He just needs to keep his levels.

“I’m delighted with him and his attitude has been first class.”

Barkley will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and two points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as they chase a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip