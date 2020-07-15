Frank Lampard sends message to players about Chelsea FC signings

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea FC players that they will have to deal with the added competitions for places that their summer signings will bring next season.

The Blues have already been busy in the summer transfer market, with Lampard’s side having wrapped up deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech as the former England midfielder gears up for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Werner and Ziyech will add some further competitions for places in the Chelsea FC attack next season, and the Blues could also bring in further reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

However, Lampard has insisted that he would have little sympathy for any of his current players who may be unhappy about the west London side’s summer transfer dealings.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard before Tuesday’s clash with Norwich, Lampard said: “If you want to be a Chelsea player and be in the Chelsea team and squad and fight for the Premier League, to fight in Europe and to fight for trophies you have to focus on yourself.

“At the moment, going into this season we are 30-odd points off the top two last season. If you want that gap to close, you have to focus on yourself.

“If players come in, that should be the nature of the beast playing for Chelsea. It shouldn’t be a problem for anyone.”

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Manchester United at Wembley.

After that, the Blues will complete their Premier League season with games against Liverpool FC and Wolves, as Lampard looks to steer the west London side to a top-four finish in his first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC finished third and won the Europa League last season under Maurizio Sarri, before the Italian left the club last summer and was replaced by Lampard.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip