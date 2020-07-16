Hakim Ziyech sends message to Chelsea FC fans about summer move

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hakim Ziyech has revealed that Frank Lampard played a big part in convincing him that a move to Chelsea FC was the right one for him this summer.

The Morocco international agreed a deal to join the Blues from Ajax at the start of the year and the attacking midfielder is preparing to link up with his new Chelsea FC team-mates ahead of the new season.

Ziyech was in the stands at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as he watched the Blues bolster their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League by claiming a 1-0 victory over Norwich City.

And the 27-year-old has now revealed that the chance to play for Lampard was one of the reasons why he picked Chelsea FC.

On the significance Lampard had in his decision to join Chelsea FC, Ziyech said: “It was important in my decision of course.

“I always said that I like the style of playing that he’s using now and the attacking play was for me a big part of my decision to come to Chelsea.”

Ziyech went on to give Chelsea FC fans an explanation of what they can expect from him in the coming seasons.

He continued: “I would love to bring my style of play that I have shown the last few years with Ajax.

“Just keeping the same style and hopefully they will enjoy it and of course I hope to help the team as much as possible.

“People always tell me the Premier League is a tough competition. Of course I know it is but I think they always said, ‘you’re physically not ready’ and stuff like that.

“But if you see the competition and how many people have the same body like me, football is just playing with your head, being smart and creating spaces and it’s always in the small things.”

Ziyech has been in good form for Ajax this season, with the winger having scored six goals and made 12 assists in 21 games in the Dutch league.

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Manchester United in the semi-finals at Wembley.

The west London side will then play Liverpool FC and Wolves in their remaining Premier League games of the season, as they look to cement their place in the top four this season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip