Gary Lineker talks up 'underrrated' Chelsea FC star Olivier Giroud

By Social Spy Thursday 16 July 2020, 04:45 UK
Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Olivier Giroud after the striker helped to fire Chelsea FC to an important 1-0 win over Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The French striker has been in good form for the Blues since the return of the Premier League last month, and the forward scored the all-important winner against the Canaries when he headed home Christian Pulisic’s cross in first-half stoppage time.

Giroud, 33, has now scored six goals in 16 Premier League games this season, and he has netted four times in the top flight since the return of the English top flight last month.

England legend Lineker is clearly a keen admirer of the former Arsenal forward, as he took to Twitter to deliver his verdict on Giroud after the Blues sealed a crucial 1-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Posting on Twitter after Tuesday’s game, Lineker wrote: “I’ve always felt that @_OlivierGiroud_ is underrated.

“Excellent all-round centre-forward’s game. Hold up play, movement in the box, finishing is all top class.

“Might lack a yard of pace of the greats, but doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Giroud will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to FA Cup action with a crunch semi-final clash against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will then complete their Premier League season with games against Liverpool FC (away) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (home).

As things stand, Chelsea FC are currently in third place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the west London club.

