‘Simply too good’: BBC Sport pundit reacts to Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Man United

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown claimed that Chelsea FC were “simply too good” for Manchester United after the Blues claimed an impressive 3-1 win over the Red Devils to book their spot in the FA Cup final.

The west London side started the brighter of the two sides and they went 1-0 up at the end of first-half stoppage time when Olivier Giroud turned home from close range at the near post.

Mason Mount then made it 2-0 to the Blues in the first minute of the second half when his long-range low effort crept under David De Gea, who failed to make what should have been a routine save.

Chelsea FC then went 3-0 up when Harry Maguire’s own-goal in the 74th minute put them further in control.

Bruno Fernandes pulled a goal back for Manchester United from the penalty spot in the 85th minute, but Chelsea FC saw out the win to set up an FA Cup final clash against Arsenal on 1 August.

Former Arsenal defender Keown was on commentary duty for the game on BBC Sport, and he admitted that he was highly impressed by Chelsea FC’s performance at Wembley, with Manchester United failing to click into gear during the game.

Speaking to BBC Sport during the game, Keown said: “Chelsea have been simply too good, they have been too strong.

“It [the third goal] has come off Harry Maguire, but even then, David De Gea isn’t doing anything to help him.

“I think Frank Lampard will be a very proud man.”

Meanwhile, former striker Chris Sutton also praised Chelsea FC for their overall display at Wembley.

“Chelsea have deserved this,” said Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live.

“They’ve shown greater intensity, they’ve been the better team. United have been all at sea all over the pitch.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Liverpool FC on Wednesday night, before they host Wolves on Sunday in their final game of the campaign.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip