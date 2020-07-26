Gary Lineker’s message for Chelsea FC and Man United after top-four finishes

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to congratulate both Chelsea FC and Manchester United after they finished above his beloved Leicester City in the Premier League’s top four.

Chelsea FC sealed a 2-0 victory over Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud.

And Manchester United clinched a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, with both Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard netting in the second half for the Red Devils.

The results meant that Manchester United finished third and level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea FC thanks to their superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Leicester City missed out on a spot in the Champions League and will have to settle for Europa League football next season as they ended up four points behind Chelsea FC in fifth place.

England legend and former Leicester City star Lineker was watching the games unfold on the final day, and he took to Twitter after the final whistle to congratulate both Manchester United and Chelsea FC on qualifying for the Champions League.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Lineker wrote: “Congratulations to @ManUtd and @ChelseaFC on making the Champions League.”

Earlier, Lineker had jokingly posted in a separate tweet: “Always preferred the Europa League anyway.”

Meanwhile, former defender Danny Higginbotham delivered his verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Higginbotham posted on Twitter: “3rd isn’t where @ManUtd want to be long term but to have sealed that position this season was above most expectations not so long ago. Solskjaer has done an incredible job so far both on and off the pitch and he deserve great credit.”

Manchester United will take on LASK in the return leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on 5 August.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, will now prepare for their FA Cup final showdown against London rivals Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

