Michael Owen makes prediction about Chelsea FC and Man United next season

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that Chelsea FC and Manchester United have what it takes to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool FC were crowned as Premier League champions last week after a phenomenal campaign under Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds having secured the title with seven games to spare.

Manchester City were Liverpool FC’s closest challengers this season, but Pep Guardiola’s men are still a staggering 23 points behind the Merseyside outfit.

Attentions will now gradually start to shift towards next season and what is shaping up to be a potentially thrilling Premier League title race.

Chelsea FC have been busy in the summer transfer window, having signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, while Manchester United have been showing signs of improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen believes that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are the two teams who look best placed to be able to challenge the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool FC next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said: “I think they’re [Liverpool FC] a very, very strong team that’s probably going to be strong for some time.

“[But] that’s not to say they can’t be caught. Manchester City are a phenomenal team and if they turn it on we’re going to have a great title race.

“Manchester United are the first team outside those two that spring to mind because they’re improving at a rapid rate.

“Chelsea are showing a lot of intent with their signings.

“They’ve been banned from signing players for some while but now they’re making a big splash and they’ve got some youngsters coming in.

“Frank Lampard looks like he has the bit between their teeth. There’s lots of teams that look like they could do it [challenge] but I think they’re the main two [as well as City].’

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will return to top-flight action when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford this weekend.

Chelsea FC are currently in the driving seat to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, with Frank Lampard’s men currently in fourth place in the table.

