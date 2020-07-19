Rio Ferdinand predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand is tipping both Chelsea FC and Manchester United to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The two sides are currently locked in a battle to secure Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this season with two Premier League games left to play.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are third in the Premier League table and a point ahead of Manchester United, who are in fifth and level on points with fourth-placed Leicester City.

The stage is set for an enthralling climax to the top-four race in the Premier League, with Chelsea FC set to play Liverpool FC and Wolves in their final two games, and Manchester United scheduled to face West Ham United and Leicester City.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons that both Chelsea FC and the Red Devils have what it takes to edge out Leicester City and secure their places in the Champions League for next season.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by Metro,, Ferdinand said: “I looked at it at first and thought Liverpool and Wolves, which are Chelsea’s games, they’re going to struggle.

“But I think Chelsea will beat Wolves last day of the season, something to play for. And then I think that West Ham will do Man United a favour.

“I just think Man United’s run, the way they’ve been playing, they’re scintillating at the moment and I just think they win both their last two games and then they definitely qualify.”

Before the Premier League season reaches its conclusion, Manchester United will face off with Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon as both sides look to end the campaign with a trophy.

Chelsea FC finished third and won the Europa League last season under Maurizio Sarri, while Manchester United ended up in sixth place and without a trophy.

