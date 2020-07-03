Jurgen Klopp makes prediction about Chelsea FC and Man United next season

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp believes that Chelsea FC and Manchester United will be Premier League title challengers next season.

Klopp and his Liverpool FC side are celebrating having won their first-ever Premier League title this season after their remarkable campaign under the German coach.

Liverpool FC clinched the title last week when Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Manchester City ended the Reds’ 30-year wait for the top-flight crown.

The Merseyside outfit have been the standout performers in the Premier League by quite some distance this season.

However, the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea FC have shown signs of improvement in the latter stages of the campaign.

Chelsea FC have already signalled their intentions ahead of next season by securing the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Manchester United are also likely to be active in the summer window, after already having benefitted from the signing of Bruno Fernandes back in January.

And Liverpool FC manager Klopp feels certain that the likes of Chelsea FC and Manchester United will be two of Liverpool FC’s main title rivals next season.

When asked if he expects Manchester City to be Liverpool FC’s main challengers next season, Klopp replied: “Yes, City will be strong next season, United will be strong next season, Chelsea will be strong next season.

“They all will be strong next season. Out of the three of them, it’s obvious City is just an outstanding team.

“United are in outstanding shape and Chelsea are in really good shape and doing some interesting business.

“Tottenham will not sleep, Arsenal will not sleep – they’ll come. Leicester will be there.

“The thing is we have to play 38 games during a year and it’s who wins most of them [who will] win the league.

“We will not defend the title next year, we will attack the next one. That will be difficult enough. What we achieved last year, in this case last week, is something for the history books.”

Chelsea FC, who lost 3-2 to West Ham United on Wednesday night, will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against Watford.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will take on Bournemouth at home as the Red Devils look to catch the Blues in the race for a top-four finish.

