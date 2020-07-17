Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Chelsea FC advantage ahead of Man United clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Chelsea FC will have a major advantage ahead of the Blues’ FA Cup showdown with his Manchester United side at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues head into the semi-final showdown at Wembley having beaten Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the Premier League to boost their hopes of sealing a top-four finish in the English top flight.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will have 48 hours less to recover for Sunday’s game after they took on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday night in the Premier League.

Solskjaer admits that he is not happy with the way the fixture list has been arranged in the lead-up to the semi-final FA Cup clash on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said before Manchester United’s trip to Crystal Palace: “There is a concern, obviously, that they [Chelsea FC] will have had 48 hours more rest and recovery than us [before Sunday].

“It’s not fair. We spoke about a fair scheduling going into this restart and of course it isn’t, I have to think about Thursday, winning that one, focusing on that one, and then pick up the pieces after that.”

Chelsea FC will complete their Premier League season with games against Liverpool FC and Wolves in their final two fixtures.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will take on West Ham United and Leicester City in their final two Premier League games after Sunday’s cup clash.

As things stand, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side are third in the Premier League table with two games left to play, as the Blues aim for Champions League qualification in the former England midfielder’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues finished in third place in the Premier League and won the Europa League under Maurizio Sarri last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip