Frank Lampard has his say on Mason Mount's breakthrough season at Chelsea FC

Tuesday 28 July 2020
Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard is tipping Mason Mount to continue to improve after the midfielder’s impressive season for Chelsea FC.

The 21-year-old was the star of the show on Sunday as he scored one goal and set up the other in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Mount opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with a superb curling free-kick, before he turned provider to set up Olivier Giroud for the Blues’ second moments later.

The English midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season under Lampard at Chelsea FC this term, with Mount having scored seven goals and made five assists in the Premier League for the Blues.

Mount will have to compete with the likes of summer signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in the Chelsea FC team next season – but Lampard is convinced that the best is yet to come from the midfieler.

Speaking after Chelsea FC’s win over Wolves, Lampard said of Mount: “He’ll definitely get better, because he is so young and sometimes when a player comes in and plays in their breakthrough year and stays consistently in the team, people maybe think they are older than they are.

“He is still young and his technique today for the free-kick is a special technique. Only top players can strike a ball that way and his all-round game for the season has been brilliant, his work ethic and how he handles himself daily in training is brilliant, and he will get a lot better.

“He has contributed a huge amount and that is just a start for Mason at Chelsea.

“We have seen breakthrough seasons and we have seen players who were on loan in the Championship last season come in and perform, and we have seen the stories of players like Giroud and Willian and Kovacic and Jorginho, people who have really contributed during the year, so it is always a team effort and a collective effort of staff and players and I have to say I am proud.”

Chelsea FC’s win over Wolves sealed a top-four finish for the Blues as they ended up fourth in the Premier League table and behind third-placed Manchester United only on goal difference.

The Blues will now turn their attentions towards getting ready for their FA Cup final showdown against London rivals Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as they look to win their first major trophy under Lampard.

