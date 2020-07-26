Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dion Dublin lavished praise on Olivier Giroud after the French striker helped to fire Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League thanks to a 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Giroud has been one of the Blues’ top performers since the return of the Premier League last month and the France international continued his good form by netting Chelsea FC’s second goal at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount gave the west London side the lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time with a superb curling free-kick.

And Giroud made it 2-0 to Frank Lampard’s men moments later when he latched onto Mount’s pass and produced a smart finish to put the hosts in control of the game.

Giroud has been in top form for Chelsea FC this season, and he has scored seven goals for Lampard’s men since the return of top-flight football last month.

And former Aston Villa and Manchester United striker Dublin was hugely impressed by Giroud’s contribution on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking during BBC Sport’s coverage of the game, Dublin said of Giroud after the Frenchman netted the Blues’ second goal: “That’s what big players do, they give you big performances – and Olivier Giroud has never let Frank Lampard down.

“Goals, assists, this is the kind of player you need in a position like this.”

Chelsea FC ended up in fourth place in the Premier League table this season after Manchester United sealed a 2-0 win at Leicester City to finish third, ahead of the Blues on goal difference.

After having safely secured their place in the Champions League for next season, Chelsea FC will now turn their attentions back towards FA Cup affairs and their showdown with London rivals Arsenal in the final at Wembley next Saturday.

